Coronavirus: 237 new cases, 28 deaths

Greek health authorities announced 237 new coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Sunday, along with 28 deaths.

There were also far fewer tests, about 11,000, compared to 29,500 in the previous 24-hour period.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 148,607 confirmed cases of the disease, with 5,469 fatalities.

There are 320 patients on ventilators, down from 353 last Sunday, although there were fewer (319) a couple of days ago.