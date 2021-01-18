First upgraded F-16 completes successful test run

Greece completed successfully on Sunday the first test run of an upgraded F-16 jet of the Hellenic Airforce, the Hellenic Aerospace Industry (EAV) announced on the same day.

The US-made warplane was upgraded to F-16 Viper level as part of a deal between Lockheed Martin and EAV to improve the capabilities of Greece's aging fleet.

Hellenic National Defense General Staff (HNDGS) chief Constantine Floros confirmed the event with a post on the HNDGS Twitter account, welcoming "the first F-16 Viper in Greek skies".

Greece has 150 F-16 jets, some of which are almost 30 years old. The upgraded planes will have additional features that are also included in the newer F-35 fighters, but without the stealth technology.

The final cost of the upgrade is expected to reacht 1.2-billion-euros.

