Greece, Albania establish cross-border crime prevention center

[ANA-MPA]

Greece and Albania on Monday signed an agreement establishing a new “communications center” on the land border between the two countries, aimed at strengthening cooperation between their police forces and customs offices.

Signed by Greece’s Deputy Minister for Citizens’ Protection Eleftherios Economou and Albania’s Deputy Interior Minister for border issues Julian Hodaj, the agreement seeks to “strengthen existing cooperation, with the aim of finding solutions for managing and combatting modern-day challenges and security threats,” the Greek official said.

The center will be located on the Greek side of the border at the Kakavia crossing and will be staffed by police and customs officers from both countries, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) confirmed on Monday.

Their mandate will be to exchange information and intelligence and coordinate on matters pertaining to illegal migration, human trafficking, extremism, travel document fraud, smuggling of narcotics, weapons and ammunition, and also on customs violations.