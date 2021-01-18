Office in memory of terrorism victims inaugurated in Athens

New Democracy MP Dora Bakoyiannis writes ‘Never again’ on the ‘wall of memory.’ [InTime News]

The Office for the Support of Victims of Terrorism was formally inaugurated on Monday by Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis to serve as a place of remembrance.

A “wall of memory” has been created at the site, where the relatives of victims of terror can post messages.

The ceremony was attended by New Democracy MP Dora Bakoyiannis – whose husband, Pavlos, was assassinated by the now defunct November 17 terror group in 1989 – and ambassadors Geoffrey Pyatt of the US and Kate Smith of the UK.

It was also attended by relatives of other victims, including of Giorgos Vassilakis, Thanos Axarlian, Apostolos Vellios and Nikos Momferatοs. Chrysochoidis said the initiative ensures that the “memory of the victims remains indelible.”