ATHEX: Bourse has quietest day in 3 months

The benchmark of the Greek bourse slipped to a three-week low while turnover was the smallest in three months on Monday, partly due to a US holiday that kept buyers away. The reopening of brick-and-mortar stores apparently had little effect on the stock market, which is eager for some assurances this will not be a mere blip.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 787.76 points, shedding 0.30% from Friday’s 790.14 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.28% to close at 1,879.06 points.

The banks index eased 1.25%, as Piraeus tumbled 4.38%, Alpha decreased 1.97%, Eurobank conceded 0.69% and National Bank slipped 0.13%.

Other blue chips moderated the index’s losses, as Piraeus Port Authority advanced 2.63%, Athens Water grew 2.38% and Fourlis expanded 1.29%. Viohalco parted with 2.16%.

In total 44 stocks posted gains, 57 suffered losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 30.2 million euros, down from last Friday’s €66 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.44% to close at 56.58 points.