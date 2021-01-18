Regional airports see passenger numbers drop by over 70%

Fraport Greece reported a 71.4% annual decline in passenger traffic last year at the 14 regional airports it operates in Greece.



The total number of passengers who used the airports of Thessaloniki, Corfu, Hania, Cephalonia, Zakynthos, Aktio, Kavala, Rhodes, Kos, Samos, Mytilene, Mykonos, Santorini and Skiathos reached 8,611,780, of which 5,994,180 were on international flights – a year-on-year decline of 74.2%.



Domestic traffic amounted to 2,617,600 passengers, down 62.1% from 2019.



Those 14 airports accounted for 44,927 flights, compared to 83,594 the year before, Fraport Greece said.