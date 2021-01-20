Dendias to meet NATO chief in Brussels Monday

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will on Monday meet with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.



The meeting, which will coincide with the launch of the 61st round of exploratory talks between Athens and Ankara in Istanbul, will take place on the sidelines of the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council.



Although the issue is not on the agenda, Greek diplomats are seeking to bring forward an evaluation report on Turkey expected by March. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has been tasked with producing the report which will determine whether Ankara will face fresh penalties for its illegal activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.



According to sources, Borrell has started drafting possible sanctions against Turkey. Many EU states, including Germany, have shied away from tough sanctions.