Turkish overflights in eastern Aegean

File photo.

Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew over the Anthropofagoi and Strongyli islets in the eastern Aegean on Wednesday, the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said.



Two F-16 jets entered Athens’ Flight Information Region (FIR) without submitting a flight plan and flew over Strongyli and Anthropofagoi at 20,000 feet. The overflights were recorded at 1.41 p.m. and 1.43 p.m. respectively.



Meanwhile, a separate pair of F-16s flew over Strongyli and Anthropofagoi at 10,000 feet. These overflights were recorded at 1.43 p.m. and 1.44 p.m. respectively.



The Turkish aircraft were intercepted by Greek jets in line with international rules of engagement.