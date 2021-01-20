Greece-US cooperation will strengthen during Biden's tenure, says president

[Thodoris Manolopoulos/Presidency’s Press office]

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou expressed her certainty that Greek-US relations will become even stronger during the tenure of US President Joe Biden, during her speech at a special event organized by the US Embassy in Athens on Wednesday.

The event has held in the context of the "Greece-US: Celebrating 200 Years of Friendship" campaign and Sakellaropoulou was invited by US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt at the ancient Athenian Agora to mark the Wednesday inauguration ceremony of the Biden administration in Washington DC.

"Today is an important day, not just for the United States of America, but for the entire world. I am very glad that we are at the ancient market of Athens, the place with the highest symbolic value for democracy. I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris, and I am confident that the friendship and cooperation between the two countries will become even stronger," she said.

Ambassador Pyatt said Biden "is a friend of Greece who knows this country and its people well."

"The President-elect’s national security team has broad experience in this region and is deeply committed to our transatlantic relationship. With today’s historic inauguration and the peaceful transfer of power it entails, we turn a new page in the United States, and we look forward to Greece’s bicentennial and the upcoming year as an opportunity to reaffirm our shared democratic values and converging strategic interests," he added.

[ANA-MPA]