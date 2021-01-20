ATHEX: Slight rise suffices for 800 points

A mixed Wednesday on the Greek bourse saw gainers edge out the losers and provided the benchmark with just enough fuel to climb back above the 800-point level, thanks mainly to the growth of bank stocks for the second day in a row.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 800.76 points, adding 0.10% to Tuesday’s 799.97 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.20% to close at 1,914.85 points.

After a strong showing in the closing auctions, the banks index advanced 1.73%. National led the way with a rise of 4.83, followed by Alpha (up 1.35%) and Eurobank (up 0.77%), while Piraeus contracted 2.62%.

Terna Energy outperformed with a 3.05% jump. Hellenic Petroleum grew 1.42% and Viohalco collected 1.27%, as Hellenic Exchanges parted with 2.09%, Lamda Development gave up 1.98% and Motor Oil conceded 1.82%.

In total 58 stocks posted gains, 45 sustained losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 52.8 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €54.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.46% to close at 56.95 points.