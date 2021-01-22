Byzantine Dialogues Lecture | January 26

The American School of Classical Studies at Athens has invited historian Koray Durak to deliver the next lecture in its Byzantine Dialogues series, which will be streamed live at 7 p.m. on January 26 Greek time. Durak, an associate professor in the Department of History at Bogazici University and deputy director of the Byzantine Studies Research Center in Istanbul, will be delivering a lecture titled “A Prosperous Realm Beyond Borders: Byzantine-Islamic Trade in the Early Middle Ages, 9th-11th Centuries.” The event is free to view. For details and registration, visit ascsa.edu.gr.