Luke Edward Hall | To February 27

For his first solo show in Athens, London-based artist Luke Edward Hall has drawn inspiration from Greek culture, history and mythology, presenting a series of drawings, paintings and ceramics. According to the artist, “Figs and Honey and Sailing” is a “love letter to beauty and a land.” In this series, Hall mixes history and archetypes, populating his canvases with bucolic Grecian scenes as well as English prototypes of the sailor or the fisherman, with references ranging from the Bloomsbury Group to Cecil Beaton and Wes Anderson. The show at The Breeder will be available for online viewing on the gallery’s website, thebreedersystem.com.