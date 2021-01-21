Man arrested in Volos over rape of mentally, physically challenged girl

The local community of the central Greek town of Volos is reeling after the alleged rape of a 15-year-old disabled girl by a 30-year-old man whom she had met on a social networking site.

The case is being investigated by both the police authorities and the Volos Prosecutor’s Office, following a complaint made by the minor’s parents, as well as the girl herself, who is also reportedly mentally challenged.

The incident allegedly took place on Tuesday afternoon at the home of the suspect, a foreign national.

Her absence from home was noticed by her parents who called her cellphone repeatedly to no avail. When they did eventually find her she told them she had been raped.

Police arrested the 30-year-old and he appeared before a Volos prosecutor, who pressed felony charges. He was remanded in custody and given until Friday to prepare his defense.