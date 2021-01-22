French defense minister expected in Athens on Monday to sign jet deal

[Reuters]

As part of ongoing efforts to further strengthen bilateral relations, French Defense Minister Florence Parly will visit Athens on Monday and sign the agreement for the purchase by Greece of 18 Dassault-made Rafale jets.

Greek MPs approved the purchase of six new and 12 used Rafale aircraft from France for 2.5 billion euros ($3.04 billion) earlier this month.

According to well-informed sources, Parly, who also spoke on the telephone yesterday with her Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos, is also expected to bring a proposal for the sale of French Belh@rra frigates and for a ship to be used by Greece in the intermediate phase.