Magnitude 4.6 quake strikes between Crete and Kasos

An undersea earthquake with preliminary magnitude 4.6 occurred Friday in the sea area between Crete and Kasos, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said.



There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.



The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake struck at 8.57 a.m. some 49 kilometers northwest of Kasos, at a depth of 27.5 kilometers.



Greece lies in one of the world’s most seismically active areas and earthquakes are common, but fatalities and major damage are rare.