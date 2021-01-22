President meets digital governance minister

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Friday met with Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis at the Presidential Mansion.



Pierrakakis briefed the president on the ministry’s role in developing the country’s coronavirus vaccination program.



No more details were immediately available about the meeting.



Until Thursday afternoon, more than 123,000 vaccinations (1.13% of the population) had taken place.



As of Friday, people aged 80 to 84, which is the second priority group of the general population, will have the opportunity to schedule appointments for the vaccine against Covid-19. [ANA-MPA/Kathimerini]