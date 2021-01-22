NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

President meets digital governance minister

TAGS: Coronavirus, Politics

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Friday met with Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis at the Presidential Mansion.

Pierrakakis briefed the president on the ministry’s role in developing the country’s coronavirus vaccination program.

No more details were immediately available about the meeting.

Until Thursday afternoon, more than 123,000 vaccinations (1.13% of the population) had taken place.

As of Friday, people aged 80 to 84, which is the second priority group of the general population, will have the opportunity to schedule appointments for the vaccine against Covid-19. [ANA-MPA/Kathimerini]

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.