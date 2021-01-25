Deterrence only way to deal with Turkey, ex-PM says

Exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey remove the prospect of EU sanctions against Ankara over its illegal activities in the East Mediterranean, ex-prime minister Antonis Samaras told Kathimerini on Sunday, also cautioning against recourse to the International Court of Justice.

“Anyone can understand that the international community will not ‘punish’ a country that is formally engaged in a negotiation,” Samaras said.

He questioned the wisdom of taking maritime disputes to The Hague, arguing it would be tantamount “to relinquishing the positive provisions of international law” and said that faced with persisting challenges to its sovereign rights, Greece would be better off building “strong alliances” in the region.

“You cannot appease an expansionist [state]. This will only make it more relentless. An expansionist [state] can only be dealt with by deterrence,” he said.

