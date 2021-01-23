Jabs going according to plan, PM says

Despite delays in the supply of vaccines on a European Union level, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Saturday that Greece’s vaccination campaign is proceeding as planned and in accordance with the priorities set by the National Vaccination Committee.

“The vaccination process is proceeding exactly as we have planned.... and we will continue with this process and at this speed,” he said, stressing that Greece is ready to administer even more jabs but it is limited by the agreements it has made.

“I have said many times that we are ready to give many more vaccines, but the number of vaccines – as you know – is determined by the restrictions set by the companies and by the agreements we have signed at European level,” he said.

The digital appointment platform for vaccinating people aged 80 to 84 opened late last week.

