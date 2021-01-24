Promitheas put an end to second-placed Lavrio’s winning streak, while Panathinaikos and AEK scraped past their weekend opponents in the Basket League.

A few days after Lavrio beat Promitheas at home in a postponed game from last fall, the Patra team avenged that result on Saturday as it managed to come from behind and win 90-88 in a nail-biter.

Promitheas has climbed to fifth, one point behind Peristeri that was upset at Kolossos on Saturday. The Rhodes team won 80-65 to join PAOK and Iraklis in the middle of the table, after the two Thessaloniki sides clashed with host PAOK winning 79-72.

Champion Panathinaikos faced a stiffer than expected resistance at Larissa, but the local team succumbed 98-89 on Sunday.

AEK fended off the strong challenge of Ionikos Nikeas to win 81-74, and Aris held Messolonghi to just 48 points in Thessaloniki for a 77-48 triumph.