Dendias in Brussels for Foreign Affairs Council

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will travel to Brussels to participate in the Foreign Affairs Council on January 25-26.

During his visit, Dendias will also have several bilateral contacts. On Monday, he is scheduled to meet with Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi, with Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, with Commission Vice President for promoting the European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas and with EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borel.

On Tuesday, the Greek foreign minister is scheduled to meet with Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. [ANA-MPA]