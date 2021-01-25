Parly in Athens for signing of Rafale deal

French Defense Minister Florence Parly is expected in Athens on Monday for the signing of the agreement for the purchase by Greece of 18 Dassault-made Rafale jets.

The deal is scheduled to be signed at the Ministry of Defense at 1.35 p.m. Parly will meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at 4.30 p.m.

Parliament approved the purchase of six new and 12 used Rafale aircraft from France for 2.5 billion euros ($3.04 billion) earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Parly is expected to bring a new proposal for the sale of French Belh@rra frigates to Greece.

