German ambassador hails relaunch of exploratory talks as ‘success of diplomacy’

German Ambassador to Athens Ernst Reichel has welcomed the relaunch of exploratory contacts between Greece and Turkey, describing it as a “success of diplomacy” for Greece, Germany and the European Union.

“Last year, Greece and Turkey were at the brink of military confrontation. Today, things are calmer. After long efforts, Turkish ships have been removed, and exploratory talks are restarting,” Reichel tweeted on Monday as talks resumed at Istanbul’s Swissotel.

“A success of diplomacy for Greece, Germany and the EU,” he said of the new round of contacts, while posting a link to an article on Berlin’s role as a mediator that was published in Frankfurter Allgemeine.