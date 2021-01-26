Gov’t official warns that lack of discipline would be catastrophic

“A third strict lockdown will be catastrophic for everyone,” General Secretary for Commerce Panagiotis Stampoulidis said in an interview on Skai TV on Sunday, commenting on the queues and the crowding that was observed over the weekend in the main commercial districts of Athens and Thessaloniki.



“Everyone must show self-discipline and respect. Sending repeated [text messages to the authorities], they are not making fun of the state, they are making fun of themselves,” stressed Stampoulidis.



He stated that stores will also be allowed to open next Sunday, while noting that there is a dynamic in the market and that the increase in sales, mainly in shoes and clothes, has exceeded 30%.



These businesses that have opened can also make use of the support measures, including the repayable advance and payment suspensions, he clarified.



Retail stores and supermarkets can open on Sunday until 8 p.m.