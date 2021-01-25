ATHEX: New strain on markets hurts Greek bourse

The Greek stock market took last Friday’s positive report by Fitch Ratings in its stride. Still, the new strain of the coronavirus has put fresh pressure on stock prices across the continent and most local blue chips took fresh losses on Monday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 762.13 points, shedding 2.16% from Friday’s 778.98 points, in the third consecutive southbound session. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 2.15% to close at 1,815.79 points.

The banks index slumped 3.85%, as Piraeus dived 9.44%, Alpha lost 6.14%, National eased 2.37% and Eurobank dropped 1.88%.

Viohalco parted with 3.86%, Aegean Airlines conceded 3.19%, Public Power Corporation fell 2.70%, Hellenic Exchanges gave up 2.37% and Coca-Cola HBC shrank 2.34%, while Jumbo bucked the trend, rising 0.70%.

In total 22 stocks posted gains, 93 sustained losses and eight remained unchanged.



Turnover was the highest of the last 11 sessions, amounting to 72.5 million euros, up from last Friday’s €69.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.90% to 56.34 points.