Ioannis Ktistakis elected judge to ECHR

Ioannis Ktistakis, an Associated Professor of Law at Democritus University in Thrace was elected Tuesday as judge to the European Court of Human Rights in respect of Greece by the Council’s Parliamentary Assembly.



“Ktistakis, having obtained an absolute majority of votes cast, is elected judge of the European Court of Human Rights for a term of office of nine years which shall commence no later than three months after his election,” the Council announced.

Ktistakis is also chief legal counsel to the Ecumenical Patriarchate, in Istanbul.

Judges are elected by PACE from a list of three candidates nominated by each State which has ratified the European Convention on Human Rights.

Also, Despina Chatzivassiliou-Tsovilis, a lawyer and a long-time employee of the Council of Europe was elected General Secretary of the Parliamentary Assembly Tuesday.