More than 800 new Covid-19 infections recorded for second day

[AP]

Greek health authorities confirmed 858 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, raising the total number of cases to 154,083.

This was the second day in a row that the number of new cases have been above the 800-mark.

Of these new infections, just 11 were reported at the country’s entry points.

The number of intubated patients fell to 274 from 283 on Tuesday with the patients’ median age being 69, according to data from the daily bulletin of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

A total 1,090 patients have left ICU.

The data showed 32 more patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 5,724.

EODY said authorities have conducted 3,071,337 PCR tests and 985,492 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.