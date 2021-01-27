Greece-China Year of Culture and Tourism events start in May

The Greece-China Year of Culture and Tourism 2021 will be inaugurated this May, officials said in a written statement on Wednesday.

Culture and Sports Minister Lina Mendoni held a meeting this week with Chinese Ambassador to Greece Zhang Qiyue to discuss the program of events that will run from May 2021 until May 2022, according to an e-mailed press release from the ministry.

During the Greece-China Year of Culture and Tourism, the two countries aim to deepen their traditional relations, promote the friendship between the two peoples, expand their cooperation and organize projects in culture and tourism, according to the press statement.

At the opening event, a sculpture featuring ancient Greek philosopher Socrates and Chinese philosopher Confucius will be unveiled at the archaeological site of the Ancient Agora near the Acropolis in the center of Athens.

The sculpture “Socrates and Confucius: A Meeting” is by the curator of the National Art Museum of China (NAMOC), Wu Weishan, who will donate the artwork. Depending on the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, museums from Greece and China will exchange at least six exhibitions during the Year of Culture and Tourism.

[Xinhua]