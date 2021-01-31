Gades & Saura’s ‘Carmen’ | February 5-8

Hailed as one of the hottest flamenco shows in the world right now, “Carmen” by Antonio Gades and Carlos Saura is being brought to computer screens by the Christmas Theater on February 5-8. The flamenco version of the dramatic story is based on the world-famous late 19th century opera of the same title by George Bizet and on the original inspiration, the novella by Prosper Mérimée. The writers of the show are also the directors, choreographers and lighting designers. The fee for the access code is 10 euros and screenings will start at 8 p.m. on all days, with additional showings at 4 p.m. on February 6 and 7. Visit viva.gr or christmastheater.gr, or call 211.770.1700.