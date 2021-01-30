Byzantine Dialogues | February 2

Detail of a mosaic depicting Justinian I from the Basilica of San Vitale in Ravenna, Italy.

Alexander Alexakis, professor of Byzantine philology at the University of Ioannina, will be speaking in the Byzantine Dialogues online lecture series organized by the American School of Classical Studies on February 2, starting at 7 p.m. Greek time. In “Byzantine Intellectuals Having Fun in Justinianic Constantinople,” Alexakis will be discussing the testimony of poet, historian and lawyer Agathias on the vigorous lifestyle enjoyed by “this circle of pretentious ignoramuses” in the first half of the 6th century. For more details and to register, visit ascsa.edu.gr.