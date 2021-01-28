New Swiss Cinema | To February 3

The Greek Film Archive has teamed up with Swiss Films to present a panorama of new Swiss cinema consisting of three documentaries and seven fictions features. They include films by Ursula Meier, Lionel Baier, Jean-Stéphane Bron, Frédéric Mermoud and Alain Tanner, starring Isabelle Huppert, Bruno Ganz, Nathalie Baye, Emmanuelle Devos and other great European actors. The initiative is supported by the Swiss Embassy in Athens. To log on, visit online.tainiothiki.gr.