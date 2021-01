Acclaimed conductor George Petrou and the Camerata Orchestra’s Armonia Atenea return to the Athens Concert Hall after their earlier tribute to Mozart with a concert dedicated to Haydn’s grand symphonies: No. 92, known as the “Oxford” symphony, and No. 94, or the “Surprise” symphony. The performances will be streamed live from the venue starting at 8.30 p.m., free of charge, at megaron.gr.