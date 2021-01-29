New virus infections jump to 941

The number of new infections announced by Greek health authorities jumped to 941 on Friday, from 716 on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases to 155,678.

Of the 941 infections, 526 were in Attica and 58 in Thessaloniki.

Seventeen of these new cases were reported at the country’s entry points, according to new data from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

The number of intubated patients fell to 260 from 268 on Thursday, while 1,099 patients have left ICU.

The data showed 22 patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 5,764.

Authorities have conducted 3,114,419 tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece, and 1,021,835 rapid antigen tests.