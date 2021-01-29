Students in Greece protest controversial education bill that plans to police universities

Thousands of students and teachers held peaceful demonstrations in Greece’s two biggest cities - Athens and Thessaloniki - on Thursday against proposed education reforms, even defying a weeklong ban on protests imposed as part of measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Students in Greece say the education reform bill will harm freedom of expression on campus, while the government argues the bill will improve the quality of higher education and deal with lawlessness on campuses.

John Psaropoulos, an independent journalist based in Greece and Al Jazeera’s southeast Europe correspondent, joins The Greek Current to break down why this is causing so much controversy.