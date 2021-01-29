Twenty-one people detained in rally held for jailed terrorist

[Orestis Panagiotou/ANA-MPA]

Riot police made limited use of tear gas on Friday after engaging in scuffles with protesters during a demonstration of around 60 people outside Athens University to express solidarity with jailed terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas, who has been on hunger strike for several weeks.

Twenty-one people were detained.

The November 17 assassin is demanding that he be transferred to the capital’s Korydallos Prison from a high-security facility in Domokos, central Greece.

Minor scuffles broke out after police refused to allow the protesters to occupy the road and stop traffic on Panepistimiou and Stadiou streets. The protesters then marched to Syntagma, where they dispersed.

The demo was also reportedly attended by Koufodinas’ wife, Angeliki Sotiropoulou.