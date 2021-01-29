ATHEX: Bourse sheds over 7.3 pct in January

Athinon Avenue gave up 7.36% over the month of January after another day of losses on Friday for the benchmark and the majority of stocks. The prospect of tighter restrictions and concerns over when the economy will start to recover continued to put pressure on prices.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 749.46 points, shedding 0.64% from Thursday’s 754.25 points. On a weekly basis it conceded 3.79%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.63% to close at 1,782.15 points. Banks decreased 3.03%, as Alpha dropped 4.38%, National fell 2.94%, Eurobank parted with 2.24% and Piraeus was down 2.17%.

Ellaktor dived 4.76%, ADMIE Holdings gave up 3.04%, Hellenic Exchanges eased 2.65% and Aegean Airlines shrank 2.38%, while Public Power Corporation jumped 3.90%, Terna Energy earned 1.88%, Mytilineos collected 1.77%, OPAP grew 1.50% and Piraeus Port advanced 1.40%.

In total 45 registered gains, 55 reported losses and 21 stayed put.



Turnover amounted to 69.7 million euros, down from Thursday’s €97.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.18% to close at 55.59 points.