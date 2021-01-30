No change in late January traffic volume despite lockdown

The current lockdown imposed in Greece since November to quell the spread of the pandemic has had no effect on the volume of traffic recorded in the region of Attica in the second half of January 2021, compared with the same period of 2020 when the country was not under restrictive measures.

Based on the comparative traffic data collected from 1,000 measuring points on the main roads of Attica and published by the Regional Traffic Management Center, traffic was at the same levels as the corresponding period last year.

In fact, data showed a marginal 0.5 percent rise in the last week of January when stores in Attica reopened, compared with the same week of 2020.