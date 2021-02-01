MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
IN IMAGES

Tatoi restoration plans finalized, to be completed by 2023

  • tatoi

TAGS: Culture

The restoration of the former royal estate at Tatoi, north of Athens, is proceeding at a fast clip now that it has been decided what sort of activities will be included in its future use. A proposal to include a golf course was finally abandoned, as was the construction of housing units. There will be a car museum, several agricultural activities, such as wine, olive oil, cheese and honey production, as well as a space for conventions. A restaurant, a café and tennis courts will also be built. New building will be kept to a minimum, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said. The project will cost about €93.5 million and be completed by 2023.

Online

ARCHIVE

 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.