Expert Nicholas Danforth joins The Greek Current to break down his latest policy paper, “A Mediterranean Duel: Erdogan, Sisi and the Fate of Egyptian-Turkish Relations.”



Danforth lays out Turkey and Egypt’s history, explores the causes of tensions between Cairo and Ankara today, and makes the case that despite Turkey’s attempts to mend relations, this effort is unlikely to overcome disagreements between the two countries. We also look at Erdogan’s new pick to serve as ambassador in Washington, and whether he is taking on a mission impossible.



Nicholas Danforth is a Non-Resident Senior Research Fellow at the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy, ELIAMEP, and author of the forthcoming book “The Remaking of Republican Turkey.”