Moscow says countries have right to determine territorial waters, EEZ in line with UNCLOS

Russia has urged Greece and Turkey to engage in dialogue over their maritime disputes, while recognizing the right of states to determine their territorial waters and exclusive economic zones (EEZ) under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



“We call on both parties (Greece and Turkey) to engage in dialogue, as is laid down by UNCLOS,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said during his recent visit to Greece, according to a social media post by the Russian Embassy on Sunday.



“Countries maintain the right to determine their territorial waters and EEZ according to the provisions of the convention,” Grushko was quoted as saying.



Bilateral talks between Turkey and Greece to resolve long-standing maritime disputes resumed last month after a five-year hiatus.