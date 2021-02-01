Athens banks targeted in series of attacks

A series of attacks targeting banks across Attica took place early on Monday morning.



At 2.38 a.m. two ATMs and the facade of a Piraeus Bank branch in Agios Dimitrios were damaged by vandals.



That was followed at 3.39 a.m. by an arson attack on an ATM at the Eurobank branch in Galatsi.



At 4.45 a.m. perpetrators smashed the glass window of another Eurobank branch in Patissia, as well as that of a Piraeus branch in Metamorfosi.



A little while later, at 4.59 a.m., the window of a Eurobank branch in Nea Ionia was also damaged.