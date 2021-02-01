Cypriot Archbishopric tears down listed houses without permit

The Cypriot Archbishopric on Monday morning teared down four listed houses adjacent to the under-construction cathedral in the old quarters of Nicosia without having the necessary permit.

The Nicosia Municipality said that the permits granted to the Archbishopric to raise the Cathedral and develop the surrounding area foresaw the restoration of the four houses on Isokratous street that were unilaterally demolished without any notice or permission. In Cyprus, the demolition of listed houses is against the law.

The Municipality said it takes the incident very seriously and will investigate the matter in depth.

The Green party called the incident “a blow to culture” and a gross violation of the terms of the legislation governing listed buildings.

“Unfortunately, we have once again witnessed the arbitrary actions of the Archbishop,” the Greens said, adding that they have contacted the relevant authorities for explanations.

