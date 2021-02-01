ATHEX: Stock market flat while peers post gains

Underperforming its European peers, Athinon Avenue was virtually flat at the end of the week’s first session as it failed to catch the wave of gains observed in the rest of the eurozone, partly due to concerns about the course of the pandemic in Greece. Losing stocks narrowly edged out the gainers, but most indexes closed with slight growth.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 749.73 points, adding just 0.04% to Friday’s 749.46 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded less than 0.01% to close at 1,782.26 points.

The banks index had healthier growth, amounting to 0.84% as Eurobank rose 1.93% and National collected 1.08%, while Alpha eased 0.26% and Piraeus lost 1.11%.

Viohalco advanced 2.98% and Coca-Cola HBC improved 1.32%, as Ellaktor dropped 3.93% and Lamda Development parted with 2.52%.

In total 51 stocks recorded gains, 54 suffered losses and 13 closed unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last two weeks, amounting to 44.4 million euros, down from last Friday’s €69.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange expanded 1.10% on Monday to close at 56.20 points.