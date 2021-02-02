Six suitors for Thessaloniki port’s Pier 6

This Friday is the deadline for bids in the final stage of the tender for the extension of Pier 6 of Thessaloniki Port Authority (OLTH).



The six suitors short-listed and expected to table their binding offers are Archirodon Group on its own and the consortiums of Mytilineos with Rover Maritime, Intrakat with Intercantieri Vittadello and Sales, Avax, Etermar and NV Besix, Acciona Construcción with Dredging International and a Terna-Vinci consortium that sources say may not bid after all.



The extension project has a budget of 130 million euros and is among the contractual obligations of OLTH SA.