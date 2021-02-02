Anarchists throw flyers outside top court president’s house

[File photo from central Athens]

A group of about 20 anarchists threw flyers with slogans in support of convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas outside the house of Supreme Court President Angeliki Aliferopoulou in the southern suburb of Glyfada on Tuesday.

The group also unfurled a banner and then fled.

Koufodinas, who is serving 11 life sentences plus 25 years for crimes committed as a member of the November 17 terrorist organization, started a hunger strike on January 8 to protest his transfer from a rural prison into a regular one.

The transfer to a high security detention center was made possible due to a change in the law by the current conservative administration which tightened rules for people convicted of terrorism.