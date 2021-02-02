NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Predator nabbed in Thessaloniki

A 62-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in the Harilaou area of Thessaloniki on charges he exposed his genitals to a 12-year-old boy and threatened him with a knife.

The incident allegedly occurred in a park and was reported by a relative of the minor.

The suspect was tracked down and arrested shortly after by police.

