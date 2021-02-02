Predator nabbed in Thessaloniki
A 62-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in the Harilaou area of Thessaloniki on charges he exposed his genitals to a 12-year-old boy and threatened him with a knife.
The incident allegedly occurred in a park and was reported by a relative of the minor.
The suspect was tracked down and arrested shortly after by police.