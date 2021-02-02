Three suspects in big cocaine haul remanded in Thessaloniki

The three foreign nationals (two Albanians and one Croatian) who were arrested on Friday in connection with 324 kilos of cocaine that was confiscated during a police operation in the center of Thessaloniki were remanded in pre-trial detention on Tuesday.



Another man from Croatia is still at large after managing to escape during the police operation by clambering down from the balcony of a sixth-floor apartment.



The police operation was carried out after law enforcement authorities received information about the arrival in Europe of a container with a large amount of cocaine, most likely from Latin America.



The cargo was allegedly received by the two Croats and, according to the Hellenic Police (ELAS), they were to hand it over to the two Albanians.



According to the case file, the drugs were intended for distribution in Greece at a projected profit of more than 100 million euros, according to ELAS.



The two Albanians denied any involvement in the case. For his part, the Croatian reportedly accepted part of the accusations.