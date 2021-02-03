MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
IN IMAGES

Greek, Cypriot and US special forces train together in Souda

  • defense_web--2

TAGS: Defense

The special forces of Greece, Cyprus and the US train as part of joint military exercises which began last month in the area of Souda Bay on the island of Crete. The trilateral drill was designed to enhance cooperation and interoperability between the forces. Meanwhile yesterday four French Rafale fighter jets landed at the Tanagra Air Base north of Athens as part of a three-day drill with fighter jets of the Hellenic Air Force in the context of the Skyros exercise with the participation of India and the United Arab Emirates. The training scenarios will be completed Thursday when the Rafales return to France.

Online

ARCHIVE

 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.