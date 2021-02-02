Blasts damage MP’s home, car

Gas canisters exploded Tuesday in an attack that damaged the entrance of the home of New Democracy lawmaker and ex-journalist Konstantinos Bogdanos and his car parked outside.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred at 7.45 p.m. in the northern Athens suburb of Kifissia.

His wife’s car was also damaged by the blaze created by the explosion.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to put out the flames while members of the explosive ordnance disposal team (TEEM) also arrived to collect debris and forensic evidence. No injuries were reported.

Police have launched an investigation to locate the perpetrator or perpetrators.