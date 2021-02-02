ATHEX: Stock market posts gains on blue chips
The Greek bourse followed on Tuesday in the footsteps left by major foreign markets over the last couple of days, taking its benchmark just over the 760-point mark, though banks had less to do with that growth than other blue chips. Turnover saw a marked improvement too.
The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 760.59 points, adding 1.45% to Monday’s 749.73 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.65% to close at 1,811.61 points.
The banks index improved 0.71%, as Eurobank grew 1.82% and National increased 1.37%, while Piraeus dropped 2.81% and Alpha eased 0.48%.
Aegean Air soared 6.75%, OPAP ascended 3.80%, OTE telecom grabbed 3.76%, Piraeus Port Authority collected 3.22%, Mytilineos rose 2.64%, Hellenic Exchanges earned 2.56% and GEK Terna climbed 2.23%.
In total 71 stocks enjoyed gains, 33 sustained losses and 19 remained unchanged.
Turnover amounted to 68.9 million euros, up from Monday’s €44.4 million.
In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 1.10% for a second day in a row to close at 56.82 points.