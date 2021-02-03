BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Patra-founded company to be listed on Nasdaq on Thursday

ILIAS BELLOS

Advent Technologies, a company launched in Patra, is to be listed on New York’s Nasdaq on Thursday, 15 years after it was established by Dr Vassilis Grigoriou and nine years since its relocation to Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Advent is one of the few companies in the world that develops fuel cells, introduced as alternatives to internal combustion engines, oil-powered generators, and ship and aircraft engines.

The fuel cells Advent develops transform hydrogen and other renewable types of fuel into electricity and heating with zero carbon dioxide or other polluting emissions.

The company aspires to raise over $130 million on the Nasdaq.

